Mar 18, 2015; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Novak Djokovic (SER) during his match against John Isner (USA) in the BNP Paribas open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Djokovic won 6-4, 7-6. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY

Top-seeded Serb Novak Djokovic was gifted a place in the BNP Paribas Open semi-finals when Australian Bernard Tomic pulled out of their quarter-final on Thursday, citing a back injury.

Tomic, ranked 32nd, had reached the last eight at an elite ATP Masters 1000 event for the first time with a 6-4 4-6 6-4 victory over compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis in the previous round.

Serbian world number one Djokovic, who is bidding for a fourth Indian Wells crown, will take on either Scotland's Andy Murray or Spaniard Feliciano Lopez in the semi-finals.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve Keating.)