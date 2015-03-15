INDIAN WELLS, California Britain's Heather Watson was in no rush to celebrate her first ever victory over a top-10 ranked player on Sunday, saying her job was far from done at the BNP Paribas Open.

Fresh from a 6-4 6-4 upset of Polish world number eight Agnieszka Radwanska in the third round of the elite WTA event at Indian Wells, Watson was already preparing mentally for her next match.

"I'm obviously very happy to win today," the 22-year-old Channel Islander told reporters after storming back from 2-4 down in the second set to wrap up her landmark win after an hour and a half on court.

"I was just as happy winning my first round and my second round. I'm still in the tournament. The job's not done, so I can't be on like cloud nine or anything. I have just got to stay focussed on the next task at hand."

Watson, ranked 43rd, had made a fast start to the year, winning her second WTA career title at the Hobart International in January, but then struggled as she failed to advance beyond the opening round in her next three tournaments.

In the dazzling sunshine of Indian Wells, however, she has steadily improved her form.

"My tennis as the tournament has gone on has been getting better and better," said British number one Watson, who claimed her first WTA crown at the Japan Open in 2012.

"I knew I'd have to play extremely well today, be patient and pull the trigger at the right time. I think I found that balance very well today."

It was the first time Watson had taken a set off Radwanska, having lost in their three previous meetings, most recently in the second round at Indian Wells last year.

"I'm always trying to learn every time I play somebody, especially when I lose, so that I can change and adapt and get better for next time," said Watson, who broke Radwanska twice in the opening set.

"I've definitely gotten better playing her, but I made a massive step today. I've had a lot of close matches with top-10 players and I've also been wiped off the court, Radwanska being the main one who's beaten me very comfortably.

"I knew I had the tennis in me but I felt like I just needed the belief, and play the tennis rather than the player."

(Editing by Gene Cherry)