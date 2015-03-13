File photo of Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska as she returns the ball to France's Caroline Garcia during their women's singles tennis match at the WTA Dubai Tennis Championships February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

INDIAN WELLS, California Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska, a losing finalist at Indian Wells last year, stormed into the third round of the BNP Paribas Open with a 6-3 6-1 demolition of American Alison Riske on Friday.

Seeded seventh for the women's tournament at the posh California desert venue, Radwanska broke her opponent twice in the opening set and three times in the second to clinch victory in just over an hour.

"I started very well," Radwanska told reporters after hitting 15 winners on a hot day at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

"I'm in trouble the end of the first set but I also finished very well, so that's the most important thing."

Radwanska roared into a 5-0 lead but then made a few unforced errors as Riske won the next three games.

The Polish world number eight regained form to wrap up the first set in 36 minutes before overpowering the American in the second.

"It's always great to be back in a place where you have good memories," said Radwanska, who went into last year's final as a slight favourite but struggled with a knee injury as she lost 6-2 6-1 to Italy's Flavia Pennetta.

"Last year was great for me. Of course, it was a tough loss in the final but this is one of the best tournaments so I'm always happy to be back here."

Radwanska, who is making her ninth career appearance at Indian Wells, will next meet England's Heather Watson who beat Camila Giorgi of Italy 7-5 7-5.

The most heavily anticipated match on Friday was an evening encounter between world number one Serena Williams and Romania's Monica Niculescu.

Williams will be making her first appearance at Indian Wells since she beat Belgian Kim Clijsters in the 2001 final, which was marred by the racist behaviour of some spectators who booed and heckled the American and her family.

The reaction was in apparent response to Serena's sister Venus having withdrawn from their semi-final that year just minutes before the match.

"I'm looking forward to stepping out on centre court and letting the whole world know that it doesn't matter what you face," said Serena.

"If it's something that wasn't right, hurt you, hurt your family, you can just come out and be strong and say, 'I'm still going to be here, I'm still going to survive and I'm still going to be the best person I can be'."

