MANILA British number one Andy Murray hopes to marry Kim Sears next year after the former Wimbledon champion announced their engagement last week after nine years together.

"We have a plan to get married next year, that's the plan but no dates were set yet," Murray told reporters in Manila on Sunday, where he is taking part in the new International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) team tournament.

Murray has yet to win a match in the Philippines after his team, the Manila Mavericks, went down against an Indian Aces side led by Roger Federer and Ana Ivanonic on Saturday.

The world number six lost his singles match to Gael Monfils 6-4 before teaming up with Maria Sharapova for the mixed doubles, in which they stumbled to a 6-1 defeat against doubles specialists Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza.

Murray, who also lost twice on Friday against the UAE Royals, said his team had struggled in their first matches in the tournament because "we're not used to playing this format".

"We're not used to being part of a team," he added. "It's been a good experience. We've had good fun and its been something completely different for the players."

Murray will return to court later on Sunday against women's world number one Serena Williams' Singapore Slammers team.

The 27-year-old Scot said the event in Manila hoped to draw more fans to professional tennis as some of the world's best players visited an Asian city where no ATP and WTA tournaments were currently held.

"An event like this gives tennis fans in the Philippines an opportunity to come and watch some of the best players in the world and experience live tennis in a completely different format, a fun format," he said

"It will good for tennis in the long term."

Murray added that he would be spending the Christmas holidays with his family in Scotland before flying to Melbourne for the Australian Open in January.

The second leg of the IPTL will be played in Singapore next week before moving on to New Delhi and Dubai.

