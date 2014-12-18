Serena Williams of the U.S. embraces her trophy after defeating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, in this September 7, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Files

UAE Royals' Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Indian Aces' Gael Monfis of France during their match at the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) in Dubai December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

LONDON Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams have been named 2014 World Champions by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

The annual award takes in performances on the regular Tour and grand slams.

Wimbledon champion Djokovic takes the men's prize for the fourth time having won seven titles this season and the year-end top ranking for the third time in four years.

Williams wins the award for the fifth time in a career which has brought her 18 grand slam singles titles -- the most recent at this year's U.S. Open.

"I'm so honoured to be named ITF World Champion for the fifth time. This was a year of challenges and triumphs, so to win another Grand Slam and retain my year-end No. 1 ranking is an accomplishment I'm very proud of," she said.

"I'm grateful to have the support of the tennis community in every way possible. I can't wait for 2015."

Americans Bob and Mike Bryan were named ITF men's doubles champions while Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci of Italy won the women's honour.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)