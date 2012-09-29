Nadia Petrova of Russia returns a shot against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in their final match at the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Tokyo September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Russia's Nadia Petrova upset defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska 6-0 1-6 6-3 in the Pan Pacific Open final on Saturday to complete a sensational run through the Tokyo tournament.

It was the 30-year-old's second title of the year and the 12th of her career.

"It feels amazing," Petrova told reporters after winning the WTA premier five event, which featured nine of the world's top 10 women.

"It's the biggest tournament I've ever won. I never expected I would be in this position."

Petrova inflicted the dreaded 'bagel' on third seed Radwanska in the first set, taking it with an ace down the middle to rub salt in the wounds.

Radwanska quickly turned the tables but Petrova produced some superb tennis in the decider, closing out proceedings with a drive volley before sinking to her knees in delight.

Petrova, who beat top 10 players Sara Errani and Samantha Stosur on her way to the final, enjoyed her best season in 2006 when she won five tournaments.

