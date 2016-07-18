Brilliant Bumrah secures India's thrilling win
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.
LONDON Ivo Karlovic offered further proof that tennis careers can continue blossoming long after players reach their 30s when he became the oldest ATP title winner for 37 years at the weekend.
The 37-year-old Croat outlasted Luxembourg's Gilles Muller 6-7(2) 7-6(5) 7-6(12) to win the grasscourt Hall of Fame Championships in Newport, Rhode Island -- becoming the oldest champion in the tournament's history.
In saving three match points before downing Muller, the big-serving Karlovic became the oldest Tour winner since Marty Riessen (37 years, nine months) in Lafayette in 1979.
It was his third consecutive Newport final, having lost the previous two. Karlovic now has seven career titles, the first coming in 2009.
"After all these years when I was losing in the final and now I was finally able to do it," world number 35 Karlovic said. "And I was down a match point. That makes it even nicer."
Karlovic, who returned from a left knee injury earlier this year, became the oldest man to reach the third round of a grand slam for 25 years at this year's French Open, eventually losing to runner-up Andy Murray.
At Roland Garros, 51 men aged 30-plus began in the main singles draw -- a new grand slam record -- while there were 49 30 somethings in round one at Wimbledon.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.