Michaella Krajicek's joy at winning on home grass was easily surpassed when her boyfriend stepped on court and dropped down on one knee straight after her Den Bosch Open first-round victory on Monday.

The Dutchwoman, half sister to 1996 Wimbledon champion Richard Krajicek, hit 11 aces to beat Jana Cepelova 6-3 4-6 6-1 in the Wimbledon warm-up tournament but her heart was soon beating even faster.

German doubles specialist Martin Emmrich stepped onto the court and got down on one knee.

"It was a huge surprise," Krajicek told the WTA's official website (www.wtatennis.com). "We met here one year ago and I think it's such a very special place to do it.

"I just knew I was for sure going to say yes. That was all I knew in that moment."

