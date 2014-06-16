Australia batsman Voges, spinner Doherty retire
MELBOURNE Australia batsman Adam Voges and spin bowler Xavier Doherty announced their retirements from international cricket at the end of the domestic Sheffield Shield season on Wednesday.
Michaella Krajicek's joy at winning on home grass was easily surpassed when her boyfriend stepped on court and dropped down on one knee straight after her Den Bosch Open first-round victory on Monday.
The Dutchwoman, half sister to 1996 Wimbledon champion Richard Krajicek, hit 11 aces to beat Jana Cepelova 6-3 4-6 6-1 in the Wimbledon warm-up tournament but her heart was soon beating even faster.
German doubles specialist Martin Emmrich stepped onto the court and got down on one knee.
"It was a huge surprise," Krajicek told the WTA's official website (www.wtatennis.com). "We met here one year ago and I think it's such a very special place to do it.
"I just knew I was for sure going to say yes. That was all I knew in that moment."
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON The old ringmaster has gone, pushed aside by Formula One's new American owners, and the marketing men have moved in with a mission to overhaul the circus and give spectators something more modern for their money.
Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said it would take him a while to digest the 2-0 defeat at Leicester City on Tuesday which sent his team out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage and threatened to unravel a season that had promised so much.