Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a return against Evgeny Donskoy of Russia during their men's singles semi-final match at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW World number 14 Marin Cilic booked his place in the Kremlin Cup final after easily overcoming Russia's Evgeny Donskoy in straight sets on Saturday.

The Croatian top seed dominated their semi-final from start to finish and wrapped up a 6-3 6-1 victory in an hour and 16 minutes.

Cilic will meet Roberto Bautista in Sunday's final after the Spaniard overcame Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany 6-4 6-4.

Svetlana Kuznetsova thrashed defending champion and fellow Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to win the women's title 6-2 6-1.

"My first title here is like my title in Miami. Of course the grand slams are the most important but this victory is like my dream come true," said the 30 year-old Kuznetsova, twice a grand slam champion.

(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Clare Fallon)