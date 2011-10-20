Marion Bartoli of France returns the ball to Ksenia Pervak of Russia during their Kremlin Cup match at the Olympic stadium in Moscow October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

MOSCOW Marion Bartoli moved a step closer to securing the last remaining spot in the season-ending WTA Championships with a 6-1 6-1 thrashing of Russia's Ksenia Pervak in the Kremlin Cup second round on Thursday.

After Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska, the only other player with a chance of making next week's championships, was knocked out on Wednesday, the third seed must win in Moscow to make sure of her place in the eight-player field.

"I understand the importance but I try not to think about it," Bartoli told reporters of her chances of reaching Istanbul.

"I will keep fighting for every point in every match," added the Frenchwoman, who will face Elena Vesnina in Friday's quarter-finals after the unseeded Russian eliminated compatriot Ekaterina Ivanova 6-3 6-4.

Second seed Radwanska lost to unseeded Czech Lucie Safarova in the second round n Wednesday.

If she beats Vesnina, Bartoli could meet top seed Vera Zvonareva in Saturday's semi-finals.

On Friday, world number five Zvonareva, who has already booked her ticket to Turkey, takes on eighth-seeded Slovakian Dominika Cibulkova, who beat Czech Klara Zakopalova 7-6 6-2.

Bartoli beat U.S. Open champion Samantha Stosur in the Japan Open final on Sunday for her second title of the year.

"I'm satisfied with the season, which I'm sure to finish in the top 10," the world number nine said. "Even getting to Istanbul as an alternate is a big achievement."

