Boxing - Mayweather wants McGregor fight in June
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
LONDON Russian player Andrey Kumantsov was banned for life on Tuesday after being found guilty of multiple violations of tennis's rules on betting and match-fixing.
Kumantsov, 27, was found guilty of 12 charges under the anti-corruption programme after an investigation by the London-based Tennis Integrity Unit, an organisation initiated by the grand slam tournaments, the ATP and the WTA.
No details of the exact nature of his offences were given.
"The lifetime ban applies with immediate effect and means that Mr Kumantsov is not eligible to participate in or attend any tournament or competition organised or sanctioned by the governing bodies of professional tennis," a statement from the Tennis Integrity Unit said.
Kumantsov, who reached a career high ranking of 261 in 2010, committed the offences between 2010 and 2013.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
NEW DELHI Australia's David Warner is refusing to take the bait after being publicly sledged by India's cricketers, but even if he wanted to fire back the struggling opening batsman has few runs to back up any fighting words.
The protests against Arsene Wenger's reign at Arsenal show no signs of abating but after booking another FA Cup date at Wembley on Saturday, the manager at the eye of the storm was adamant that his "preference" was still to stay at the club.