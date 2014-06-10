LONDON Russian player Andrey Kumantsov was banned for life on Tuesday after being found guilty of multiple violations of tennis's rules on betting and match-fixing.

Kumantsov, 27, was found guilty of 12 charges under the anti-corruption programme after an investigation by the London-based Tennis Integrity Unit, an organisation initiated by the grand slam tournaments, the ATP and the WTA.

No details of the exact nature of his offences were given.

"The lifetime ban applies with immediate effect and means that Mr Kumantsov is not eligible to participate in or attend any tournament or competition organised or sanctioned by the governing bodies of professional tennis," a statement from the Tennis Integrity Unit said.

Kumantsov, who reached a career high ranking of 261 in 2010, committed the offences between 2010 and 2013.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)