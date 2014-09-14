Boxing - Mayweather wants McGregor fight in June
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni stunned Venus Williams 6-4 6-3 to win the Coupe Banque Nationale in Quebec City on Sunday, 16 years after her last WTA Title.
It is a record for the longest gap between titles, following her previous triumph in Bol, Croatia in 1998.
The 32-year-old former Wimbledon semi-finalist disappeared from the WTA Tour from 2004-06 but has rekindled her career and recently reached the U.S. Open fourth round, beating world number two Simona Halep on the way.
"It's been so long," she said on the WTA website. "I'm finally playing the great tennis I always knew I could play, but it had been so long that I kind of lost a little bit of the belief in myself."
NEW DELHI Australia's David Warner is refusing to take the bait after being publicly sledged by India's cricketers, but even if he wanted to fire back the struggling opening batsman has few runs to back up any fighting words.
The protests against Arsene Wenger's reign at Arsenal show no signs of abating but after booking another FA Cup date at Wembley on Saturday, the manager at the eye of the storm was adamant that his "preference" was still to stay at the club.