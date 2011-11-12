PARIS Nov 12 Guy Forget will take over as the Paris Masters' tournament director from next year, fuelling speculation that the former world number four will quit as France Davis Cup captain at the end of 2012.

"The French federation has decided to hand Guy Forget the reins of the tournament for the years to come," French federation general director Gilbert Ysern told a press conference on Saturday before the Paris Masters semi-finals.

Earlier this week, Forget, whose Davis Cup contract is set to expire at the end of next year, said 2012 would 'probably' be his last year as the team's captain.

The 46-year-old Forget won the Davis Cup as a player in 1991 when he beat Pete Sampras to earn his team victory over the United States in Lyon.

Forget played the doubles in France's 1996 Davis Cup win against Sweden in Malmo.

He was named Davis Cup captain in 1999, losing in the final to Australia that year. Two years later, he led France to a surprising win against Australia in Melbourne.

Under his guidance, France played two others finals, which they lost, against Russia at home (2002) and Serbia away (2010).

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)