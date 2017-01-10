Serena anoints Konta as future Melbourne Park champion
MELBOURNE It may be a measure of the greatness of Serena Williams that she can anoint a player a future grand slam champion after destroying her in straight sets.
LONDON Romanian Alexandru-Daniel Carpen has been banned from playing professional tennis for life after admitting to match-fixing, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said on Tuesday.
"A TIU investigation found that in October 2013 (Carpen) made a corrupt approach to another player, seeking his involvement in match-fixing activity in return for payment," the TIU said in a statement.
The 30-year-old, who reached a career-high singles ranking of 1,088 in November 2007 and 274 in doubles in 2015, admitted the charge in 2015 but the TIU said the sanction was decided only after consideration of all circumstances in the case.
(Writing by Ken Ferris; editing by Toby Davis)
MELBOURNE It may be a measure of the greatness of Serena Williams that she can anoint a player a future grand slam champion after destroying her in straight sets.
MELBOURNE Stan Wawrinka delights in the fact that his favourite nickname, 'Stanimal', was given to him by Roger Federer, who he also admits is simply the greatest player to have picked up a tennis racquet.
TOKYO Japan rejoiced on Wednesday as sumo wrestler Kisenosato became the first Japanese born and bred grand champion in nearly two decades, ending foreign-born wrestlers' domination of the ancient sport's top rank.