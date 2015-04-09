Amelie Mauresmo at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

PARIS Amelie Mauresmo, the former Wimbledon and Australian Open champion, is pregnant, the Frenchwoman said on Thursday.

France Fed Cup captain Mauresmo, 35, announced the news on her Twitter feed.

"Baby will be here in August! #pregnant So happy," former world number one Mauresmo, who won both her grand slam titles in 2006, wrote.

Mauresmo, who retired in 2009, has been coaching men's world number three Andy Murray since June, 2014.

She will skipper France in the Fed Cup semi-finals next week against the Czech Republic.

