Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
Seven-times major winner John McEnroe has ended his coaching role with Canada's Milos Raonic ahead of the year's final grand slam, the U.S. Open.
McEnroe joined Raonic's coaching entourage in May as a consultant ahead of the grass-court season, and the world number six reached his first ever career grand slam final in Wimbledon, losing to Andy Murray in straight sets.
The American said his media commitments had become an "issue" at Wimbledon.
"When the US Open starts on Monday, he's got his people. I'm pulling for him and want him to do well," McEnroe told reporters.
"I'd love to see all the guys play their best because I think it's better for tennis. But it's best to sort of separate at this stage. It will just make life easier for everyone."
Raonic, who also has former world number one Carlos Moya among his coaching ranks, will begin his U.S. Open campaign against Germany's Dustin Brown.
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
Real Madrid were spurred on by La Liga title rivals Barcelona and Sevilla dropping points on Sunday, coach Zinedine Zidane said as his side took a four-point lead at the top by beating Real Sociedad 3-0 in the late game.
BARCELONA Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off the boos of his own supporters to fire Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday as Zinedine Zidane's side took advantage of slip ups by Barcelona and Sevilla to open up a four-point lead at the top of La Liga.