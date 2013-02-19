Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Marin Cilic struggled early before finding his rhythm as the top seed ground out a 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory over friend and Croatian compatriot Ivan Dodig in the first round of the Memphis International on Monday.
The top seed is bidding for a second successive title after winning in Zagreb last week and opened his campaign against a familiar foe in Dodig, the pair growing up in the same neighbourhood and often practicing together.
Dodig started well against the world number 12 but was unable to maintain his form and intensity once Cilic improved his serving after dropping the opening set.
Cilic was the only seeded men's player to take to the court on a quiet day with third and fourth-seeded John Isner and Sam Querrey scheduled to open their campaigns on Tuesday.
Aside from Cilic, American Rhyne Williams beat countryman Steve Johnson 7-6 6-4 while Poland's Lukasz Kubot outlasted another American, Ryan Harrison, 6-4 6-7 7-6.
In the women's draw, the top two seeds, Kirsten Flipkens and Sofia Arvidsson, eased into the second round with straight-sets victories.
In the day's final match, eighth-seeded Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic needed less than an hour to dispatch American Courtney Collins 6-3 6-1.
(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.