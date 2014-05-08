Derby appoint former Birmingham boss Rowett as manager
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
Eight-time grand slam champion Andre Agassi has picked Spaniard Rafa Nadal over Swiss maestro Roger Federer as the greatest tennis player ever, according to a newspaper report on Thursday.
The 32-year-old Federer, with 17 grand slam titles, leads his younger opponent who has 13 majors and is recognized as a complete player on all surfaces.
"I'd put Nadal No. 1, Federer No. 2," Agassi told Singapore's Straits Times newspaper, stoking the popular debate.
"Federer separated himself from the field for four years. He separated himself from (Andy) Roddick and (Lleyton) Hewitt.
"Nadal had to deal with Federer, (Novak) Djokovic, (Andy) Murray in the golden age of tennis. He has done what he has done and he's not done yet."
Nadal leads Federer 23-10 in all meetings and Agassi said the number of grand slam titles cannot be the sole yardstick to decide the greatest player.
"He has won multiple (majors), every single one (more than once) except the Australian Open - and give him another year on that," Agassi said.
"It's just remarkable to me what he has done, and he has done it all during Federer's prime."
(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Simon Mignolet has urged his Liverpool team mates to build on last weekend's "old school" comeback against Burnley as they prepare for a visit to fellow top-four rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.
Briton Joanna Rowsell Shand announced her retirement from international cycling on Tuesday, calling time on a stellar 10-year career that garnered two Olympic golds and five World Championship triumphs.