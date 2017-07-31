FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Isner edges Harrison in all-American Atlanta final
#Sports News
July 31, 2017 / 12:39 AM / a day ago

Isner edges Harrison in all-American Atlanta final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo: Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 6, 2017 USA’s John Isner in action during his second round match against Israel’s Dudi SelaAndrew Couldridge

(Reuters) - Big-serving second seed John Isner defeated Ryan Harrison 7-6(6) 7-6(7) in an all-American final on Sunday to claim his fourth Atlanta Open title.

For Isner, who saved set point in both sets, the win marks his second consecutive title since suffering a second-round loss at Wimbledon.

The booming serve of Isner, who last week won the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island, proved to be the difference as the 32-year-old American won 85 percent of his first-serve points against his fourth-seeded opponent.

By capturing his 12th title, Isner will move up two spots to 18th in the ATP rankings on Monday and surpass Jack Sock as the top-ranked American player.

Isner has now reached the Atlanta final in seven of the tournament's eight years.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ian Ransom

