Men's Singles - Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts during his match against Rafael Nadal of SpainReuters / Suzanne PlunkettLivepic

LONDON Andy Murray was known for his wild mop of hair earlier in his career but the world number two surprised fans at the O2 Arena on Wednesday when he took out a pair of scissors and gave himself a mid-match trim against Rafael Nadal.

It was early in his 6-4 6-1 defeat by the Spaniard at the ATP World Tour Finals that the Briton sat down on his courtside chair and began carefully cutting his fringe.

He was playing reasonably well at the time, but following his do-it-yourself haircut he slumped to defeat, leaving his chances of reaching the semi-finals in the balance.

"I had some hair in my eye, and I just wanted to get rid of it. That literally took two seconds," he told reporters, who were obviously curious about his antics."

The world number two's barbering skills were lost on his opponent, who laughed when told of the incident afterwards.

"He had a practice before to try to know that," Nadal said, when told Murray's hair had been causing him a problem.

"Was good. Is a good solution, yeah."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)