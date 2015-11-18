Venus braves the weather to beat Brazilian, Vesnina stunned
Venus Williams overcame windy weather and an unfamiliar opponent in Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the third round of the Miami Open on Friday.
LONDON Andy Murray was known for his wild mop of hair earlier in his career but the world number two surprised fans at the O2 Arena on Wednesday when he took out a pair of scissors and gave himself a mid-match trim against Rafael Nadal.
It was early in his 6-4 6-1 defeat by the Spaniard at the ATP World Tour Finals that the Briton sat down on his courtside chair and began carefully cutting his fringe.
He was playing reasonably well at the time, but following his do-it-yourself haircut he slumped to defeat, leaving his chances of reaching the semi-finals in the balance.
"I had some hair in my eye, and I just wanted to get rid of it. That literally took two seconds," he told reporters, who were obviously curious about his antics."
The world number two's barbering skills were lost on his opponent, who laughed when told of the incident afterwards.
"He had a practice before to try to know that," Nadal said, when told Murray's hair had been causing him a problem.
"Was good. Is a good solution, yeah."
Big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic made a strong return to competition on Friday by beating Viktor Troicki 6-3 7-5 to reach the third round of the Miami Open.