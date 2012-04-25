Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
World number two Rafa Nadal swept into the third round of the Barcelona Open when he thrashed Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-1 6-2 as he began his quest for a seventh Conde de Godo trophy in eight years on Wednesday.
Fresh from a record eighth straight win at last week's Monte Carlo Masters, Nadal dispatched his 78th-ranked Spanish compatriot in a little over one hour and 20 minutes and will play another Spaniard, Pablo Andujar, or Colombian Robert Farah for a place in Friday's quarter-finals.
Top seed Nadal, whose victory was his 30th in a row at the clay event in the Catalan capital, told reporters he had felt a slight twinge of pain in his left knee, an injury that forced his withdrawal from last month's Sony Ericsson Open in Miami, but said it was nothing to worry about.
"It went better than I thought, I played a good match," the Mallorca native added.
"I made few errors, I felt good on my backhand for virtually the whole time and I was solid across the board."
Third seed David Ferrer of Spain eased into the third round when he thumped Filip Krajinovic of Serbia 6-0 6-3 to set up a clash with compatriot Albert Montanes, a 6-0 5-7 7-5 victor over Australia's Bernard Tomic.
Britain's Andy Murray, the second seed who went through on Tuesday, takes on Santiago Giraldo for a place in the last eight on Thursday after the Colombian beat Robin Haase of Netherlands 6-4 6-3.
(Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Alison Wildey)
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
Liverpool will seek atonement for their wretched form this year by fulfilling manager Juergen Klopp's dream of winning all of their remaining Premier League matches this campaign, captain Jordan Henderson has said.