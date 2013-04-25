Matip confident of strong Liverpool finish to campaign
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
Rafael Nadal may have to play two matches at the Barcelona Open on Friday after his third round clash against Frenchman Benoit Paire was postponed by rain on Thursday.
The world number five and second seed, gunning for an eighth Barcelona title, will face Paire at 9:30 a.m. British time on Friday with either sixth seed Kei Nishikori or Albert Ramos waiting in the next round should Nadal avoid an upset.
Third seed Tomas Berdych was also frustrated by the weather and will play his third round against Spaniard Tommy Robredo on centre court on Friday.
Before the weather intervened Russian qualifier Dmitry Tursunov, who shocked top seed David Ferrer on Wednesday, was ousted by 16th-seed Thomaz Bellucci 4-6 6-1 6-3.
Fourth seed Nicolas Almagro and seventh seed Juan Monaco will clash in the quarter-finals after straight set victories over Marcel Granollers and Jeremy Chardy respectively.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Martyn Herman)
Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to relegation rivals Hull City with a hamstring injury which scans have revealed is not as bad as first feared.