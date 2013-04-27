The Barcelona Open semi-final between Spanish fourth seed Nicolas Almagro and eighth-seeded German Philipp Kohlschreiber on Saturday, due to start at 1230 BST, has been delayed by rain.

"It's still raining in Barcelona," the ATP said on its official Twitter feed just after 3 p.m. local time (1400 BST).

"Further updates ... will be posted when available," it added.

Rafa Nadal, the second seed, is due to play Canadian fifth seed Milos Raonic in the second semi-final as he continues his bid for an eighth Conde de Godo trophy in nine years.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)