Switzerland's Roger Federer returns the ball during his final match against Argentine Juan Martin del Potro at the Swiss Indoors ATP tennis tournament in Basel October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro returns the ball during his final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the Swiss Indoors ATP tennis tournament in Basel October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Argentine Juan Martin del Potro displays his trophy after winning his final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the Swiss Indoors ATP tennis tournament in Basel October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BASEL, Switzerland Juan Martin del Potro, beaten in his six previous meetings with Roger Federer this year, turned the tables on the world number one to win a memorable Basel ATP final on Sunday.

Two of the three sets went to tiebreaks with the towering Argentine eventually winning 6-4 6-7 7-6 to claim his second title in as many weeks following his win in Vienna one week ago.

The two were meeting for the first time since their epic Olympic Games semi-final when Federer eventually won in a 36-game final set.

There was no quarter given this time, either, in a match featuring long baseline rallies and with Del Potro managing the only service break in the fifth game of the first set.

(Editing by Justin Palmer)