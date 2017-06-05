Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 30/5/17 Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych in action during his first round match against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

Tomas Berdych has parted company with coach Goran Ivanisevic after suffering an early French Open exit last week, the Czech said on Monday.

The world number 14 suffered a 7-5 6-4 6-4 loss to Karen Khachanov of Russia in the second round at Roland Garros.

"Goran and I will not be working together anymore," Berdych wrote on Twitter. "I enjoyed the ride and we will remain great friends. Wish him all the best in the future and I am committed to go after my goals with current team."

Croatian Ivanisevic, the 2001 Wimbledon champion who helped Marin Cilic win the U.S. Open in 2014, joined Berdych's coaching team in August.

The 31-year-old Berdych has led his country to two Davis Cup victories but has never won a grand slam title. He finished runner-up at Wimbledon in 2010 and reached his highest world ranking of number four in 2015.

