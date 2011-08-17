Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts to his play against Julien Benneteau of France during their second round match of the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/John Sommers II

MASON, Ohio World number 10 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga suffered a surprise defeat to qualifier Alex Bogomolov while Spain's Rafa Nadal and Britain's Andy Murray passed their second-round tests at the Cincinnati Open Wednesday.

France's Tsonga, a semi-finalist at Wimbledon, fell to the 28-year-old Florida-based, Moscow-born Bogomolov 6-3 6-4.

Bogomolov, yet to win on the ATP Tour and ranked 50th, made a name for himself this year with a surprise win over Murray in Miami and he now gets another shot at the Briton.

Both Murray and Nadal suffered early exits at the Montreal Masters last week but there was little hint of a hangover in their latest matches.

Murray, the fourth seed, overcame a sluggish start to record a 6-4 6-1 win over Argentine David Nalbandian, setting up a third-round match against Bogomolov.

World number two Nadal also put last week's setback aside as he beat French qualifier Julien Benneteau 6-4 7-5 in just over 90 minutes.

The Spaniard won all three break points he gained in a comfortable display and will now face compatriot Fernando Verdasco, who beat France's Michael Llodra 6-4 6-4.

Nadal was forced to play with bandages on two fingers on his right hand which he said were the result of handling a hot plate at a restaurant and suffering blisters.

Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber, continued his run here, following up his first round win over Andy Roddick with a 6-1 6-4 win over Spain's 25th ranked Feliciano Lopez.

