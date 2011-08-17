Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Julien Benneteau of France during their second round match of the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/John Sommers II

MASON, Ohio Rafa Nadal is renowned for burning up calories with his all-action game but on Wednesday it was a curious case of burnt fingers for the Spaniard at the Cincinnati Open.

World number two Nadal was forced to play his second round match with two bandaged fingers on his right hand after burning them on a hot plate at a restaurant in Ohio.

"I got burnt. I had a little bit of accident in a restaurant a few days ago," Nadal told reporters after beating Frenchman Julien Benneteau 6-4 7-5.

"It was an accident. The plate was very, very hot and I got burnt," added the Spaniard, who said the blistering was causing some discomfort during play.

"A little bit. If you see the blister, you can imagine. I am going to show you now," he said with a grin.

