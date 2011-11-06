Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina returns during his Vienna Open final tennis match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France in Vienna, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

PARIS Juan Martin Del Potro's hopes of making the ATP Tour finals are over after the Argentine announced on Sunday he was pulling out of this week's Paris Masters.

"I felt pain in my right shoulder in Valencia and it hurt more and more as matches went on," the injury-prone Del Potro said in a statement released by Paris organisers.

"I must now think about rest."

The Tour finals in London from November 20-27 bring together the eight best players in the world.

Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray, Roger Federer and David Ferrer have qualified with the Paris Masters a last chance for others to join them.

Del Potro is 10th in the standings having failed to substantially improve his position in Valencia last week.

