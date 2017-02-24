Australia rest Starc, drop O'Keefe for Bangladesh tour
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
World number two Novak Djokovic will make his return from a shoulder injury at next week's ATP tournament in Acapulco, the Serb said on Friday.
Djokovic had accepted a wildcard into the Mexican tournament which boasts a strong field including Australian Open finalist Rafa Nadal and world number four Milos Raonic.
"Great news! You'll see me back on court next week in Acapulco at @AbiertoTelcel," the 12-times grand slam champion wrote on his Twitter account. "Did you miss me?"
Djokovic carried the shoulder problem into Serbia's Davis win over Russia earlier this month and skipped the ABN Amro tournament in Rotterdam which Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won on Sunday.
The 29-year-old Serb is battling to get back into shape after losing the world number one ranking to Briton Andy Murray at the end of last season and after his Australian Open title defence was sensationally ended by Uzbek journeyman Denis Istomin in the second round last month.
Acapulco will be Djokovic's first ATP tournament in Latin America.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
AUCKLAND A sweeping 95-metre counter-attack try for Beauden Barrett broke the shackles as New Zealand romped to a 12-try, 78-0 victory against Samoa at Eden Park on Friday, sending a message to the British and Irish Lions of what to expect in eight days' time.
BERLIN U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's have ended their 41-year-long official sponsorship with the International Olympic Committee, pulling out of their contract three years early, the IOC said on Friday.