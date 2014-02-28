Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany reacts during his men's singles semi-final match against Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic at the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany returns the ball to Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic during their men's singles semi-final match at the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic returns the ball to Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany during their men's singles semi-final match at the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in their men's singles semi-final match at the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

DUBAI Tomas Berdych subdued Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-5 7-5 in the semi-finals of the Dubai Championships on Friday and will now face Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer in Saturday's final.

"I'm really pleased with the way I handled today because it was tough," Berdych said in a courtside interview.

"I just need to focus on myself, because I need to bring my best tennis tomorrow," added the world number six after reaching a second successive Dubai final.

Kohlschreiber served for the first set at 5-4 but Berdych then upped his game. Federer meets Djokovic later on Friday.

(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Justin Palmer)