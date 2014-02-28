DUBAI Tomas Berdych subdued Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-5 7-5 in the semi-finals of the Dubai Championships on Friday and will now face Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer in Saturday's final.
"I'm really pleased with the way I handled today because it was tough," Berdych said in a courtside interview.
"I just need to focus on myself, because I need to bring my best tennis tomorrow," added the world number six after reaching a second successive Dubai final.
Kohlschreiber served for the first set at 5-4 but Berdych then upped his game. Federer meets Djokovic later on Friday.
