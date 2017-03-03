Palmer must deliver, says Renault F1 boss
LONDON Renault have warned Jolyon Palmer that his Formula One place is not assured and he has to start scoring points after drawing a blank so far this season.
World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
Briton Murray lost his serve twice to Pouille in the opening set but the top seed broke the seventh-seeded Frenchman for the third time to take it.
Murray, who played a marathon 31-minute tiebreak in his quarter-final win over German Philipp Kohlschreiber, breezed through the second set to reach his second final in Dubai.
Spaniard Verdasco, 33, beat Dutchman Robin Haase 7-6(5) 5-7 6-1 in a clash between two unseeded players to advance to Saturday's final.
(Writing by Ed Osmond in London; editing by Ken Ferris)
NEW DELHI Television advertising rates for Sunday's cricket final between India and Pakistan are 10 times the normal price, industry sources said, as millions of fans are expected to tune in for a clash that last time ranked among the six most-watched sporting events.
ERIN, Wisconsin After grabbing a share of the early second round lead at the U.S. Open, Paul Casey crashed down the leaderboard with a triple bogey as the Erin Hills layout showed its teeth on Friday.