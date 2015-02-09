Victor Estrella Burgos of the Dominican Republic hits a shot to Feliciano Lopez of Spain during their Ecuador Open men's singles final tennis match at the Jacaranda Club in Cumbaya February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Granja

QUITO Victor Estrella Burgos became the oldest player to lift a maiden ATP Tour title and the first from the Dominican Republic when he upset world number 14 Feliciano Lopez to win the Ecuador Open on Sunday.

The 34-year-old beat the Spanish first seed 6-2 6-7(5) 7-6(5) in the ATP 250 clay court tournament, a day after he played in and lost his first doubles final on tour.

"I was nervous at the beginning but thank God I was able to win the first ATP (tournament) in Quito and the first for me," Estrella Burgos was quoted as saying by Ecuadorean daily El Comercio.

The world number 73 rated his good preparation for the rarefied air at nearly 3,000 metres in Quito, saying: "Today I felt as if I was playing at sea level. I felt very good on court."

