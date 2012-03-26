Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
MADRID Casemiro's stunning volley crowned a superb display from Real Madrid, who fought back to beat Napoli 3-1 at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday.
KEY BISCAYNE, Florida Defending champion Novak Djokovic dispatched fellow Serb Viktor Troicki with a 6-3 6-4 win on Monday to move into the fourth round of the Sony Ericsson Open.
The world number one broke Troicki three times en route to his 11th consecutive win against his compatriot to set up a fourth round match against Frenchman Richard Gasquet.
Gasquet, who has been a quarter-finalist in four tournaments so far this year, beat Spain's Albert Ramos 6-2 5-7 6-3.
Leading American Mardy Fish recovered from being a break down in the first set to defeat 28th ranked Kevin Anderson of South Africa, 6-4 6-3.
Fish advances to face Spain's 12th seed Nicolas Almagro who played solid tennis, committing just 10 unforced errors in his 6-3 6-4 win over compatriot Fernando Verdasco.
Later on Monday, Roger Federer takes on American Andy Roddick.
LONDON West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has been fined 8,000 pounds after admitting a misconduct charge following Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw against West Bromwich Albion, the Football Association said on Wednesday.
Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will miss the rest of the Six Nations matches after damaging ankle ligaments, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Wednesday.