India's Mahesh Bhupathi (L) and Rohan Bopanna react during their doubles final tennis match against Spain's Marcel Granollers and Marc Lopez at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 12, 2012. The Spanish pair won the match. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Spain's Marcel Granollers (R) and Marc Lopez celebrate after defeating India's Mahesh Bhupathi and Rohan Bopanna in their doubles final tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Spain's Marcel Granollers (top L) and Marc Lopez celebrate after defeating India's Mahesh Bhupathi (bottom R) and Rohan Bopanna in their doubles final tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Spain's Marcel Granollers (R) and Marc Lopez hold the trophy after defeating India's Mahesh Bhupathi and Rohan Bopanna in their doubles final tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Marcel Granollers and Marc Lopez became the first Spanish pair to win the doubles title at the ATP Tour Finals for 37 years on Monday with a narrow victory over Indian duo Mahesh Bhupathi and Rohan Bopanna.

The Barcelona natives, the first Spaniards to qualify for the season-ender since Emilio Sanchez and Sergio Casal in 1994, held their nerve to win a third set championship tiebreak 10-3 after the first two sets were split 7-5 3-6.

The only other Spanish duo to win the title were Juan Gisbert and Manuel Orantes in 1975 in Stockholm when the title was decided by a round-robin group.

Granollers and Lopez, who beat world No.1 pairing Bob and Mike Bryan in group play last Monday, will be part of Spain's Davis Cup final team against the Czech Republic later this week.

