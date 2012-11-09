LONDON Britain's U.S. Open champion Andy Murray met former Bolton Wanderers football player Fabrice Muamba after qualifying for the last four of the ATP World Tour Finals on Friday.

Muamba suffered a cardiac arrest playing against Tottenham Hotspur in an FA Cup tie in March and needed life-saving treatment after his heart stopped beating for 78 minutes.

Murray posed for photographs with Muamba, 24, after beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2 7-6 at the 02 arena.

"I remember exactly where I was when it happened," Murray told reporters of the incident that shocked British football.

"I was watching the match on the TV in the States. Yeah, I sat in front of the TV. There was nothing on the TV. I just couldn't believe it happened.

"When you heard a few hours later that he was okay, it was quite incredible. Yeah, it was very cool to meet him. He's got a pretty incredible story to tell, so it was nice."

Muamba, who has since had to retire from the game, made an emotional return to Tottenham's White Hart Lane ground for the first time since his collapse on Thursday.

