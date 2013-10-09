Wimbledon men's singles champion Andy Murray waves as he departs after attending a reception at Number 10 Downing Street in London July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has withdrawn from next month's World Tour Finals in London as he continues his recovery from back surgery.

"I'm really disappointed not to be playing this year. I love playing in front of my home crowd, it's a great atmosphere," the British world number three said in a statement on Wednesday.

Murray had surgery last month to clear up a long-standing back problem.

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and David Ferrer have already secured spots at the season-ending event, which is fought out between the top eight qualified players. The tournament runs from November 4-11.

