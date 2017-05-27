Britain turns tables on New Zealand to win Youth America's Cup
HAMILTON, Bermuda Britain will not be bringing the America's Cup home this year but they narrowly beat New Zealand to clinch the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda on Wednesday.
World number three Stan Wawrinka stormed back from a set down to beat German qualifier Mischa Zverev 4-6 6-3 6-3 and retain the men's title in Geneva on Saturday.
The top-seeded Swiss looked frustrated early on as Zverev, ranked 33, broke his serve and went on to take the first set.
In front of a partisan home crowd, Wawrinka jolted into life and raced to a 3-0 lead in the second, sending fizzing forehands across court and down the lines beyond Zverev to take the set.
Wawrinka, who won the French Open in 2015, dropped serve once in the final set but broke Zverev three times, securing the title with another ripping forehand for his first tournament win of the year as he prepares for another Roland Garros campaign.
The French Open gets underway on Sunday.
(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)
HAMILTON, Bermuda Britain will not be bringing the America's Cup home this year but they narrowly beat New Zealand to clinch the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda on Wednesday.
LONDON England paceman Stuart Broad suffered an injury scare ahead of the four-test series against South Africa when he left the field with a heel problem after bowling just one over for his county Nottinghamshire against Leicestershire on Wednesday.
AUCKLAND With an old head on young shoulders and an electrifying turn of pace, Rieko Ioane is more than ready to face the British and Irish Lions on Saturday and coach Steve Hansen has no qualms about giving him the start in the first test.