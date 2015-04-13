File photo of Jack Sock (USA) reacting to match point during his doubles final with partner Vasek Pospisil (CAN) against Simone Bolelli (ITA) and Fabio Fognini (ITA) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

American Jack Sock won his first ATP singles title defeating compatriot Sam Querrey 7-6(9) 7-6(2) in the final of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Sock, playing in his first ATP final, saved three set points in the first set tie-break which came after a two hour rain delay when Querry was up 5-4.

There was still little to choose in the second set between Sock ranked 46th in the world and Querrey, four places above him in the rankings.

Querrey broke to go 4-3 up but Sock broke right back and came out comfortably on top in the second tie-break to secure the win in one hour and 45 minutes.

It was the first time since 2003, when Andre Agassi defeated Andy Roddick, that two Americans faced each other in the Houston final.

