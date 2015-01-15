Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after winning his match against Australia's Lleyton Hewitt for the launch of a new format of tennis called 'Fast4' at the Entertainment Center in Sydney January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Stevens

DUBAI Britain's Andy Murray will play in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship, the organisers of the February tournament said on Thursday.

Murray will join a stellar field including world number one Novak Djokovic and 17-times grand slam champion Roger Federer.

The Scot, ranked six in the world, has had mixed fortunes in Dubai, finishing runner-up to Federer in 2012 but suffering quarter-final defeats in two of his three other visits.

Djokovic and Federer have won the Dubai title 10 times between them, including the last six titles.

The women's event, which begins on Feb. 15, a week before the men's, features eight of the world's top 10, including Serena Williams, Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova.

(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Martyn Herman)