Japan's Kei Nishikori arrives at the court to play Marin Cilic of Croatia in their men's singles tennis match at the Japan Open championships in Tokyo October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka reacts after defeating Austin Krajicek of the U.S. during their men's singles tennis match at the Japan Open championships in Tokyo October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO French Open champion Stan Wawrinka sailed into the semi-finals of the Japan Open on Friday with a 6-3 6-4 win over American Austin Krajicek.

Wawrinka, who has already won three titles this year including his second grand slam in Paris, needed just 50 minutes to defeat Krajicek .

The Swiss will play Luxembourg's Gilles Muller on Saturday after he upset French third seed Gilles Simon 6-3 6-4 in the quarter-finals.

Kei Nishikori fought back to beat Marin Cilic 3-6 7-5 6-3 to record his second successive win against the player who beat him in last year's U.S. Open final.

Nishikori, who won his home tournament in 2012 and 2014, set up a showdown with Frenchman Benoit Paire for a place in Sunday's final.

Paire also from behind to defeat Australia's Nick Kyrgios 3-6 6-4 6-1.

(Writing by Julian Linden in Singapore, editing by Pritha Sarkar)