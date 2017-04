Michael Llodra of France reacts during his men's singles match against Fernando Verdasco of Spain at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Frenchman Michael Llodra said on Thursday that he was ending his professional tennis career and would work as a consultant for Belgium ahead of this month's Davis Cup final.

The 35-year-old, who was known for his swashbuckling style, won three doubles grand slam titles, but never made it past the fourth round in a major playing singles.

Belgium take on Britain in the Davis Cup final in Ghent from Nov. 27-29.

