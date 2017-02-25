Konta through to semi-finals in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM Top seed Johanna Konta overcame a second-set wobble against Australia's Ashleigh Barty to claim a 6-3 7-5 victory and reach the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open on Friday.
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga stayed on course for a second successive title as he beat Australia's Nick Kyrgios 7-6(5) 2-6 6-4 to reach the final of the Marseille Open on Saturday.
Frenchman Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 last week in Rotterdam and maintained his form in the face of some typically inspired play by the unpredictable Kyrgios.
Second seed Tsonga lost his way in the second set but recovered to break once in the decider.
Tsonga will face a fellow Frenchman in the final with Richard Gasquet and Lucas Pouille facing off later.
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
AUCKLAND A sweeping 95-metre counter-attack try for Beauden Barrett broke the shackles as New Zealand romped to a 12-try, 78-0 victory against Samoa at Eden Park on Friday, sending a message to the British and Irish Lions of what to expect in eight days' time.