PARIS Croatian fourth seed Marin Cilic cruised into the final of the Open 13 by beating local favourite Benoit Paire 6-2 6-7(3) 6-3 in Marseille on Saturday.

Cilic will take on Nick Kyrgios in Sunday’s final after the Australian eased past Czech second seed Tomas Berdych 6-4 6-2 in the other semi-final.

Kyrgios relied on a strong first serve, firing 15 aces to prevail against Berdych.

While Cilic conceded eight points on his service games in a one-sided first set against Paire, the Frenchman's first-serve percentage was only 33.

Paire rediscovered his touch in the second set and Cilic lost focus in the tiebreak as the match went into a decider.

The former U.S. Open champion, however, regained his composure to break for 4-2 in the third set before wrapping up the victory on his first match point.

(Writing by Julien Pretot in Paris; editing by Clare Fallon)