Jerzy Janowicz of Poland serves the ball during his final men's singles match against David Ferrer of Spain at the Paris Masters tennis tournament November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cedric Lecocq

David Ferrer of Spain returns the ball during his final men's singles match against Jerzy Janowicz of Poland at the Paris Masters tennis tournament November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cedric Lecocq

David Ferrer (R) of Spain celebrates with trophy after winning his final men's singles match against Jerzy Janowicz (L) of Poland at the Paris Masters tennis tournament November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cedric Lecocq

PARIS Spain's David Ferrer clinched his maiden Masters title when he ended Polish qualifier Jerzy Janowicz's brilliant run in Paris with a 6-4 6-3 win on Sunday.

Fourth seed Ferrer, the first Spaniard to prevail at Bercy, proved too consistent for world number 69 Janowicz, who had beaten five top 20 players en route to the final.

Janowicz gradually ran out of steam and Ferrer ended the contest on his first match point when the Pole sent a backhand wide.

Ferrer, who fell down on the court in joy, heads to London where he will play in the ATP World Tour Finals starting on Monday having won titles on every surface this season.

"I was very nervous because it was my chance to win a first Masters title but somehow I knew this time was my turn," Ferrer told a court side interviewer.

Janowicz was mentally exhausted when he stepped on to the Bercy centre court, having already played seven matches over the past week.

"Again, I slept only four hours last night. I'm not a machine. I'm proud of myself," the 21-year-old Pole said courtside.

Janowicz, who started the year outside the top 200 and will break into the top 30 when the ATP releases its rankings on Monday, had the first break point in the ninth game but wasted it by sending a forehand into the net.

World number five Ferrer took the opening set in the following game as Janowicz sent another forehand long.

The Pole hit back in the third game of the second set, breaking for 2-1 when he successfully challenged a Ferrer forehand that was called in.

The Spaniard, however, benefited again from Janowicz's unforced errors to break back in the following game.

Janowicz continued to pressure his opponent but Ferrer had too much experience, pushing the Pole to misfire in long rallies to save another couple of break points.

Ferrer now had his grip on the contest and wrapped up a deserved win.

Having bagged seven titles in 2012, Ferrer surpassed Roger Federer's tally of six, but the Spaniard played down the achievement ahead of the Tour Finals.

"Maybe I won more titles than Federer, but Federer won the important titles. Federer or (Novak) Djokovic or Andy Murray, not me," he told a news conference.

"But it's still important because it has been the best season of my career. I know that Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and Rafael Nadal are better than me. I know that."

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey and Pritha Sarkar)