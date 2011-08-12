MONTREAL Jo-Wilfried Tsonga hit Roger Federer with an unpleasant Wimbledon flashback Thursday, brushing aside the Swiss maestro 7-6 4-6 6-1 to book his place in an unlikely quarter-final line-up at the Montreal Masters.

Federer came into the third round encounter seeking revenge on the Frenchman who had dashed his bid for a seventh Wimbledon crown five weeks ago by storming back from two sets down to steal a shock last-eight win.

The venue may have changed but the result was the same, as Tsonga again proved stronger in the closing stages than the world number three, winning an entertaining contest packed with dazzling rallies that delighted a packed centre court crowd.

"He beat me at Wimbledon, so I don't know how much of a surprise it is," Federer, a two-time winner in Canada told reporters. "He's playing well.

"I thought if he was going to play well again and me not at my best, he could do it again. He's confident right now."

Federer's exit capped a surprising few days on the Canadian hardcourts with three of the world's top four failing to reach the quarter-finals.

World number two Spaniard Rafa Nadal, a double winner in Canada and number four Briton Andy Murray, the two-time defending champion, both lost their opening matches to leave Novak Djokovic as the only former champion left in the draw.

Djokovic, winner in 2007, continued to settle into his new role as world number one with a business-like 7-5 6-2 third round victory over Croatian Marin Cilic that extended his season record to a spectacular 50-1.

Federer and Tsonga appeared on centre court wearing almost identical blue shirts and white shorts but their play was a dramatic contrast in styles, the silky smooth Swiss sparring with the beefy Frenchman.

IMPROVING PLAYERS

Playing with the supreme confidence mined from his Wimbledon upset, the 13th seeded Frenchman landed the first blow by taking the opening set in a tie-break 7-3, finishing off Federer with a vicious forehand.

But Federer, who celebrated his 30th birthday Monday, showed he was still up for a fight, hitting back with an early break then holding on to level the match at a set apiece.

Tsonga was in no mood to back down, though, and broke Federer at the next opportunity, putting the 16-time grand slam tournament winner in hole he was unable to climb out of.

"I really played well tonight," Tsonga said. "I was opportunistic, able to break before he did. I'm very happy the way I won this match.

"But all the players keep improving... I believe that no player can be spared. Look at Rafa who lost, and Murray.

"The only one remaining above everybody else is Djokovic."

Making his competitive debut as number one in Montreal, Djokovic said the position carried added pressure and responsibility but instead of wilting under the weight of expectation, the Serb has embraced his elite status with vigour.

Djokovic's third round performance was more functional than flashy as he tamed the big-hitting Cilic with a combination of solid tactics and groundstrokes on a blustery centre court.

"It wasn't really a beautiful match to play and to watch," Djokovic said. "But I guess in the right moments, I was trying to keep the ball in court, make my opponent make an unforced error."

