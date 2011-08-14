Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his semi-final match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, August 13, 2011. Tsonga retired early from the match. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL Novak Djokovic stopped American Mardy Fish 6-2 3-6 6-4 to win the Montreal Masters on Sunday, capping his competitive debut as world number one with a record-setting title.

The Serb became the first to capture five Masters Series events in a single campaign, and in doing so extended his season's win-loss tally to 53-1.

Not since Pete Sampras in 1993 has a player captured an ATP tournament in his debut as number one.

Back in action for the first time since his Wimbledon victory, Djokovic has quickly found his footing on the Canadian hardcourts, lifting his ninth title of the season and dropping a single set along the way.

