Andy Murray a doubt for Davis Cup with elbow injury
World number one Andy Murray is likely to miss Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final trip to France due to an elbow injury, his brother Jamie Murray has said.
Top seed Kei Nishikori completed a Tennessee triple when he won the Memphis Open tennis tournament in straight sets on Sunday.
Japan's Nishikori beat second-seeded South African Kevin Anderson 6-4 6-4 for his third consecutive title in this indoor hardcourt event.
Nishikori clinched his eighth ATP Tour title in what proved to be his easiest match of the week. He dropped the first set in each of his three previous matches before battling back to advance.
The 25-year-old Nishikori became the first Asian man to make a Grand Slam singles final when he finished runner-up at last year's U.S. Open.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine)
World number one Andy Murray is likely to miss Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final trip to France due to an elbow injury, his brother Jamie Murray has said.
Roger Federer produced another dazzling performance on Monday, easing past Juan Martin del Potro in the third round at the Miami Open.