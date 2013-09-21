Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France reacts as he sits in his seat after losing the second set in his men's singles tennis match against Ernests Gulbis of Latvia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

METZ, France Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will aim to cap his comeback from injury with a third consecutive title at the Metz Open on Sunday after setting up a final clash with compatriot Gilles Simon.

World number eight Tsonga, returning this week from a knee injury that sidelined him for three months after forcing him to retire from his second-round match at Wimbledon in June, recovered from a set down to beat German Florian Mayer 4-6 6-2 6-3 in the Metz semi-finals on Saturday.

The 28-year-old top seed, who recently parted ways with coach Roger Rasheed, will seek an 11th ATP Tour title of his career at the indoor tournament where he succeeded in 2011 and 2012.

Simon, seeded two in Metz, will also try to clinch an 11th crown on the tour after beating Nicolas Mahut 6-3 7-6 in their semi-final on Saturday without conceding a single break chance to his fellow countryman.

The 16th-ranked Simon had fought whooping cough, which made him miss the U.S. Open, and arrived in Metz having not won a match since he reached the final at the Eastbourne grasscourt event in June.

He has a 10-4 win-loss record in finals but has never beaten Tsonga on hard courts.

"It's true that I have a good ratio but I lost the last two (in Eastbourne and Bangkok last year). I hope that I will be able to give 100 per cent tomorrow," Simon told reporters.

Either Tsonga or Simon will join former world number four Guy Forget as the second most successful Frenchmen in the Open era. Only French Open winner Yannick Noah has won more titles - 23 - since 1968.

