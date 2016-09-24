PARIS Frenchman Lucas Pouille saw off Belgium's David Goffin 7-6(6) 6-1 to reach the Moselle Open final in Metz on Saturday, setting up a clash with Austrian top seed Dominic Thiem.

The world number 18 made an excellent start, opening a 4-1 lead but Goffin forced a tiebreak which Pouille won after saving a set point.

The second set was one-sided as Pouille, who reached the U.S. Open quarter-finals earlier this month, easily outpaced Goffin.

In Sunday's final, he will take on Thiem, who beat French fourth seed Gilles Simon 4-6 7-5 6-3.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Rex Gowar)